Associated Press loses the 'privilege' of access to the Oval Office and Air Force One for its refusal to recognize Gulf of America

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

The White House restricted Associated Press(AP) journalists' access to the Oval Office and Air Force One following the news agency's refusal to adopt the name "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico."

President Trump ordered on his first day in office that the Interior Department officially change the name of the body of water off the coast of Louisiana. Companies such as Google have already implemented the change, but AP has opted to keep the previous nomenclature.

In response to this decision, the White House has limited the agency's journalists' access to events in the Oval Office and the Diplomatic Reception Room in recent days.

Official justification and reactions

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich confirmed the move in a publication on X, noting that AP "continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change" and that its decision "is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press' commitment to misinformation."

Budowich clarified that, although AP's right to report "irresponsibly and dishonestly" is protected by the First Amendment, this, "does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One." He also indicated that the measure will open those spaces to other journalists who previously could not gain access.

Press position and the debate over retaliation

AP did not immediately respond to the move, but its senior vice president and executive editor, Julie Pace, addressed a letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles questioning the decision.

"The actions taken by this White House were plainly intended to punish the AP for the content of its speech," Pace wrote, noting that the First Amendment prohibits the government from retaliating against the press for its coverage.

For her part, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the government's position, stating that "it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America."

Despite the restriction on certain events, AP reporters and photographers retain their credentials to enter the White House complex.