Republican Congressman John James announced his candidacy for governor of Michigan: 'We must return to common sense'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de abril, 2025

John James announced his candidacy for governor of Michigan in 2026. The Republican congressman communicated his intentions through his X account, where he aligned himself with President Donald Trump and promised to return "common sense" and "sanity" to the Wolverine State. The current Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, will be term-limited for a third term and is already sounding like one of the top names heading into the upcoming Democratic presidential primary.

James, who represents Michigan's 10th congressional district in the House of Representatives from 2023, is one of the Republicans with the most name recognition in the state. He ran for the Senate twice, in 2018 and 2020. His second attempt was the most successful, given that he came close to defeating Democratic incumbent Gary Peters.

In addition to his political experience, the 43-year-old Republican is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), where he was a classmate of two of his colleagues on Capitol Hill, Wesley Hunt and Pat Ryan. He served for eight years as a pilot in the Army during the Iraq War.

"This decision comes after deep reflection, prayer, and conversations with my wife and children. We'll have the rallies and the balloons soon-but first, I want to share exactly why I'm doing this. Our state has suffered long enough. Michigan is strong. Our people are strong. But we are being held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership-leadership with real-world experience in the areas Michiganders need most," he said on his X account.

In his pitch, the congressman also remarked on his business experience, describing himself as the ideal man to bring more industrial jobs to the state. He is a favorite of President Trump, who has described him on more than one occasion as a "young star" within the party.

"I've worn the uniform of the United States in combat. I don't leave people behind-and I won't start now. It's time to get Michigan's government out of fantasyland and back to common sense. President Trump and I have been in each other's corner through thick and thin for eight years-no reason that will end now. He's doing his part to Make America Great Again, and I'll do mine to bring prosperity and sanity back to Michigan," James added.

On the Democratic side, a competitive primary to succeed Whitmer is expected. Both Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist have announced their respective candidacies. However, it remains to be seen what Joe Tate, former speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, will decide.