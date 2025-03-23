Attorney General Pam Bondi warns Democrat Jasmine Crockett to 'tread very carefully' after her remarks against Elon Musk

Published by Agustina Blanco 23 de marzo, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a blunt warning to Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, urging her to "tread very carefully" over her controversial comments about Elon Musk.

The controversy arose after Crockett suggested that the tech mogul should be "taken down," sparking controversy and criticism.

In an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News this week, Bondi defended Musk and vowed to protect Tesla owners across the country.

Regarding Crockett, the Republican noted, "She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we are going to fight to protect all the Tesla owners throughout this country," Bondi said.

She also reiterated her commitment to curbing violence against Tesla owners and dealers, who have been targeted in attacks, including torching and defacing electric vehicles with hostile images. That widespread violence “will come to a stop," she assured.

Crockett's comments sparked the controversy during a speech before the "Tesla Takedown" movement, a platform that describes itself as a "peaceful protest" and urges Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and investors to dump company stock.

When the Democrat mentioned the "Global Day of Action" scheduled for March 29, which coincides with her birthday, Crockett said, "All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," and added: "I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money."

REP. CROCKETT: “All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down. Yes!”pic.twitter.com/uadpf1UtUh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 20, 2025

Later, the Democrat attempted to qualify her statements, according to The Dallas Morning News. Crockett stressed that her calls are "nonviolent" and that she is "figuratively fighting” for democracy. "We know that we are peaceful, loving people, and this is not about violence," she said.

Domestic terrorism



Against this backdrop of violence toward Elon Musk, Tesla vehicles, and both dealerships and charging stations, the Department of Justice has stepped up its response to the attacks. So far, there are at least three people charged with damaging Tesla vehicles and charging stations. The vandals face up to 20 years in prison for "domestic terrorism." In addition, the FBI issued warnings and tips about these attacks.

The attorney general is not giving into "domestic terrorism"





Bondi, in the face of the brutal violence that exists, firmly noted, "People need to know that the three people in custody right now… will receive severe and swift consequences… We are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism."