Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 1 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that another law firm reached an agreement with his administration to avoid executive sanctions.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher, a firm that employs Doug Emhoff, husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, reached an agreement with the Trump administration to provide legal services valued at $100 million on issues championed by both President Trump and the firm's top partners.

In addition, the firm also pledged to continue hiring based on merit and not on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

"Willkie will provide a total of at least $100 Million Dollars in pro bono Legal Services, during the Trump Administration, and beyond, to causes that President Trump and Willkie both support, in relation to the following areas: Assisting Veterans and other Public Servants including, among others, members of the Military, Gold Star families, Law Enforcement, and First Responders; Ensuring fairness in our Justice System; and Combatting Antisemitism," Trump wrote on the social networking site Truth.

The president then continued, "Willkie’s pro bono Committee will ensure that new pro bono matters are consistent with these objectives, and that pro bono activities represent the full political spectrum, including Conservative ideals."

To cap off his statement, Trump also said the law firm, where Emhoff serves as a partner, committed to accepting clients from "politically marginalized groups."

Thomas M. Cerabino, chairman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, made the following statement regarding the agreement: "We reached an agreement with President Trump and his Administration on matters of great importance to our Firm. The substance of that agreement is consistent with our Firm’s views on access to Legal representation by clients, including pro bono clients, our commitment to complying with the Law as it relates to our employment practices, and our history of working with clients across a wide spectrum of political viewpoints."

The White House also explained that the agreement came about, in part, because Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP showed a predisposition to contact Trump and commit to fighting against the instrumentalization of the judicial system.

The agreement between Trump and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is very similar to those reached in the past two weeks with law firms Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps, which also sought to prevent or reverse executive orders signed by the Republican president against these law firms.