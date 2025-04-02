Republicans defy Mike Johnson, block attempt to stop remote voting for new parents

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de abril, 2025

A group of Republican representatives on Tuesday thwarted an attempt by House Speaker Mike Johnson to officially block a plan that would allow remote voting by congressmen who become new fathers. The vote on the procedural rule to move forward with the package of bills failed with a final tally of 222 votes against and only 206 in favor, with nine Republicans joining the 213 Democrats who voted "no," in what represents a clear challenge to Johnson's leadership.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who was one of the Republican figures who joined the Democrats, said after the vote, "Today is a pretty historical day for the entire conference. It's showing that the body has decided that parents deserve a voice in Washington and also the importance of female members having a vote in Washington, D.C." For his part, Johnson commented to several reporters as he left the House that "that rule being brought down means that we can't have further action on the floor this week," adding that lawmakers would return next Monday.

Tough blow for Johnson

Luna, who in 2023 gave birth to her first child, had planned to force a vote later this week on a resolution that would officially allow new parents in the House to vote remotely through delegates for up to 12 weeks. From the outset, his proposal was opposed not only by Johnson but also by members of the Freedom Caucus, which is one of the most conservative wings of the House and of which Luna was a member.

To block Luna's plan, Johnson and his team included language in a rules package that nullified any discharge petition, which is a tool that allows any representative to bypass the leadership of the party that controls the House and bring legislation to the floor for a vote after gathering 218 signatures. The Florida representative went on to gather the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on the proxy voting resolution, relying on 11 Republican representatives.

In addition to Luna, Republicans who voted against the rule included Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania; Max Miller of Ohio; Kevin Kiley of California; Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey; Greg Steube of Florida; Tim Burchett of Tennessee; and Mike Lawler and Nick LaLota, both of New York.