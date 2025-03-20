Attorney General Pam Bondi calls three vandals' attacks on Tesla property ‘domestic terrorism’

Published by Agustina Blanco 20 de marzo, 2025

In a series of incidents that have shaken Tesla owners and dealerships across the United States, three people have been charged in federal cases with throwing Molotov cocktails and perpetrating violent acts against the automaker's property.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that these attacks, described as "domestic terrorism," will be met with the utmost severity by the Department of Justice.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi told a news conference Thursday. "Let this serve as a warning: if they join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Justice Department will put them behind bars."

The charges filed against the three defendants carry minimum sentences of five years and up to a maximum of 20 years in prison, the department detailed, underscoring the seriousness of the acts.

The first of the incidents occurred on Jan. 20, when Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, attacked a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. According to federal prosecutors, Lansky threw approximately eight Molotov cocktails, resulting in the total destruction of one vehicle and damage to several others. In addition, he threw a large, heavy object through the dealership's window, shattering the glass in an act of aggravated vandalism. At the time of the attack, Lansky was armed with an AR-15 rifle equipped with a silencer, increasing the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Days later, on Jan. 29, Lucy Grace Nelson, also known as Justin Thomas Nelson, 42, was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, after attempting to set fire to Tesla vehicles with Molotov cocktails. Prosecutors noted that Nelson did not stop after her first attempt: on Feb. 24, she was found in possession of materials intended to make more incendiary weapons, including a container of gasoline, bottles and fuse materials. These findings suggest deliberate planning to continue the attacks, according to authorities.

The third case took place on March 7 in Charleston, South Carolina, where Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, attacked Tesla charging stations. Before setting three of these stations on fire with Molotov cocktails, Clarke-Pounder wrote profane messages against President Donald Trump and expressed support for Ukraine. Court documents, backed by witness testimony, indicate that he spray-painted the phrases "F--- Trump" and "Long live Ukraine" in the parking lot of one of the stations with red spray paint, making his political motivations clear.

Both Lansky and Nelson face charges of arson of property in interstate commerce and possession of unregistered destructive device, while Clarke-Pounder has only been charged with arson of property in interstate commerce.

The escalation of these attacks has generated growing concern among security experts and authorities. Michael Tabman, a former special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office, spoke to Fox News Digital about the issue, stating that there is no doubt that these incidents constitute “clear cases of domestic terrorism.”

Tabman linked the violence to an attempt to intimidate Elon Musk, who is head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "I do fear that more violence is on its way," he warned, noting that the current political climate could fuel more such acts. "Maybe not directly Teslas or DOGE, but just general political violence. I think it's already here. But I think there's more around the corner," he added.

Tensions are escalating



This week, the emergence of a website called "DOGEQUEST" escalated tensions. The site, which allegedly collects personal information on Tesla owners - such as addresses, phone numbers and emails - and offers a map of dealerships and charging stations, appears designed to expose and threaten those associated with the brand. While authorities have not yet identified those responsible behind this platform, its existence suggests a broader campaign against Tesla and its customers.

The latest recorded attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a Tesla sales and collision center in Las Vegas. A suspect dressed entirely in black used a firearm and Molotov cocktails to damage at least five vehicles, setting two of them on fire.

The front doors of the business were marked with the word "Resist" spray-painted on them, a message that reflects the oppositional tone present in other incidents.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren told a news conference that the attack led to an increased police presence at Tesla locations in the city.

For his part, Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI Las Vegas Field Office, also participated in the conference and stressed that the incident has "characteristics" typical of domestic terrorism.

Republican administration responds



Attorney General Bondi has been emphatic in her response. In a statement issued Tuesday night, she called the series of attacks "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and promised "severe consequences" for those who participate in these actions.

During an appearance on the Will Cain show on Wednesday, Bondi took direct aim at the motives behind the attacks: "They're targeting Elon Musk who is out there trying to save our country and it will not be tolerated. We are coming after you."

The FBI, meanwhile, is coordinating a nationwide investigation along with state and local law enforcement. In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the agency noted, "Incidents have occurred in several states and the FBI is coordinating with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to gather information."

In addition, they urged the public to report any suspicious activity or relevant information to local authorities, FBI offices or through the 1-800-CALL-FBI tip line.

Tabman, reflecting on the broader picture, expressed deep pessimism about the possibility of reducing political violence in the short term. "It's not realistic. I just don't see it as realistic," he said. For him, polarization in the United States has reached a critical point: "We're a more divided country, hatred for the other side is boiling over, and I'm putting this in on both sides."

As the attacks on Tesla continue, authorities face the challenge of containing a wave of violence that appears to be fueled as much by political motivations as by Elon Musk's rising public profile and his efforts as part of the Republican Administration.

Meanwhile, Tesla owners and communities near their facilities remain on alert.