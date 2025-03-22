Trump revokes security credentials of top political opponents, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 21 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a memo Friday revoking the security credentials of his top political adversaries, including former Democratic President Joe Biden and his entire family.

In addition to Biden, Trump also revoked the security credentials of former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, both of whom were defeated by the U.S. president in the 2024 and 2016 presidential elections, respectively.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," President Trump wrote in the memo to the heads of executive departments and agencies before naming the individuals excluded from receiving classified information.

In addition to his three latest presidential adversaries, Trump also revoked the security credentials of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James, two prosecutors whom the president accused of leading a witch hunt against him during the last election campaign.

Trump also targeted names of former Biden administration officials, such as Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Lisa Monaco, and yanked the security credentials of critical Republicans such as Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

“I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information,” the president wrote. He further instructed to “revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.”