Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of lawyers who worked with Jack Smith in the two investigations against him. The special prosecutor appointed by the Biden administration's two federal investigations against Trump: the one into the classified documents and the January 6, 2021 investigation.

White House staff secretary Will Scharf clarified that the move targets the law firm Covington & Burling, which is based in Washington, D.C. The firm provided pro bono legal services in the investigations against the then-Republican candidate.

"As a result of those actions, we are now going to suspend and place under review the security clearances of employees of that firm and hold individuals accountable," Scharf explained. Specifically, it affected at least a dozen people who worked on the two cases Smith pushed.

The president signed the executive order in the Oval Office, where he dubbed Smith "the deranged one." "The weaponization of our system by law firms, even the pro bono work that they're doing just for the purpose of obstructing the government, stopping the government, and nobody knows that more than I do, and I hope it never happens again," Trump said as he signed the document.

In January, the Department of Justice (DOJ) fired several prosecutors who worked on Trump's criminal cases, claiming they could not be "trusted."

In early February, the president also withdrew security clearances for many Democrats. Among them were former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James. They were also joined by former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and attorneys Andrew Weissmann, Mark Zaid and Norm Eisen. Trump also did the same with Republicans such as Mike Pompeo and John Bolton.