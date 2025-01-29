The Pentagon will revoke Gen. Mark Milley's clearance and personal security detail

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

The Pentagon will revoke the security clearance and personal security details of retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This decision is part of a review of his actions and decisions during his service, in line with a renewed focus on accountability within the Department of Defense.

Announcement of the action by the secretary of defense

Senior administration officials reported to Fox News that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce the "immediate" withdrawal of these benefits. In addition, the new acting inspector general has been ordered to conduct a review board to assess whether there are sufficient grounds to strip Milley of his star in retirement due to certain actions committed during the first Trump administration that may have undermined the chain of command.

Removal of Milley's portraits at the Pentagon

As part of these measures, the Pentagon will also remove an additional portrait of General Milley from the Marshall Corridor on the third floor tonight, thereby removing all representation of Milley in the building.

It should be recalled that last week, the first portrait of Milley as the U.S. Army's top officer had already been removed shortly after President Trump took office.

A new era at the Department of Defense

An administration official, who requested anonymity, explained that this is part of a "new era of accountability in the Defense Department under President Trump's leadership," an approach that would be responsive to the expectations of the American people.

Controversy and accolades during Milley's service. Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2019 to 2023 under Trump and Biden, as well as Army chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, was praised for his contributions to the mission that resulted in the elimination of the ISIS leader in 2019. However, he was also the subject of controversy, such as when, according to Bob Woodward in his book "War," Milley called Trump a "fascist to the core" during a conversation in 2023 when he was still on active duty. Another book also recounts that Milley contacted his Chinese counterpart several times at the end of Trump's term to assure him that the U.S. had no plans to attack China.

Protection after threats from Iran

Retired Gen. Mark Milley, along with other former top Trump advisers, received special protection following threats of retaliation from Iran over the death of Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike ordered by Trump in 2020.

Trump revokes security privileges of former officials

Trump has decided to end several security privileges, including security clearances granted to 51 former intelligence officials. In addition, government protection assigned to his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, his former national security adviser, John Bolton, and his former senior adviser, Brian Hook, has been revoked.