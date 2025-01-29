The Pentagon will revoke Gen. Mark Milley's clearance and personal security detail
An additional portrait of the former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman will also be removed from the Pentagon, eliminating his last depiction in the building.
The Pentagon will revoke the security clearance and personal security details of retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Army's Joint Chiefs of Staff. This decision is part of a review of his actions and decisions during his service, in line with a renewed focus on accountability within the Department of Defense.
Announcement of the action by the secretary of defense
Senior administration officials reported to Fox News that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will announce the "immediate" withdrawal of these benefits. In addition, the new acting inspector general has been ordered to conduct a review board to assess whether there are sufficient grounds to strip Milley of his star in retirement due to certain actions committed during the first Trump administration that may have undermined the chain of command.
Removal of Milley's portraits at the Pentagon
As part of these measures, the Pentagon will also remove an additional portrait of General Milley from the Marshall Corridor on the third floor tonight, thereby removing all representation of Milley in the building.
It should be recalled that last week, the first portrait of Milley as the U.S. Army's top officer had already been removed shortly after President Trump took office.
A new era at the Department of Defense
An administration official, who requested anonymity, explained that this is part of a "new era of accountability in the Defense Department under President Trump's leadership," an approach that would be responsive to the expectations of the American people.
Controversy and accolades during Milley's service.
Protection after threats from Iran
Retired Gen. Mark Milley, along with other former top Trump advisers, received special protection following threats of retaliation from Iran over the death of Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike ordered by Trump in 2020.
Trump revokes security privileges of former officials
Trump has decided to end several security privileges, including security clearances granted to 51 former intelligence officials. In addition, government protection assigned to his former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, his former national security adviser, John Bolton, and his former senior adviser, Brian Hook, has been revoked.
