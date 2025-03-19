Judicial blow to Trump: Judge halts dismantling of USAID on grounds of possible unconstitutionality

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de marzo, 2025

A federal district judge in Maryland has issued an order indefinitely halting the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). This move is part of the Donald Trump administration's efforts to improve government efficiency and eliminate waste.

In a document published Tuesday, Judge Theodore Chuang determined that the administration likely violated the Constitution by shutting down the agency without the approval of a duly appointed official. As such, he ordered the restoration of access to e-mail and work computers for all employees, including those on administrative leave. Chuang noted that the closure of USAID's headquarters and website suggests its effective elimination, which could conflict with existing regulations.

"The evidence presently favors the conclusion that contrary to Defendants' sweeping claim that Musk has acted only as an advisor, Musk made the decisions to shutdown USAID's headquarters and website even though he lacked the authority to make that decision," the judge wrote in his ruling.

Strategy for efficiency and reduced spending

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, President Trump has prioritized eliminating wasteful spending in the federal government. As part of this strategy, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created, with billionaire Elon Musk in an advisory capacity. The administration has defended the restructuring of USAID as a necessary measure to root out fraud and mismanagement in international aid programs.

In February, most of USAID's international staff was temporarily suspended, and 1,600 U.S. employees were notified that their contracts had been terminated.

A new legal challenge

The court's ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed by the State Democracy Defense Fund, an organization opposing the administration's actions.

The White House and the Department of Government Efficiency have not issued statements on the ruling. However, the administration has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to ensure that taxpayer resources are used efficiently and that any federal program that does not comply with this principle will be reevaluated or eliminated.

With this court ruling, the Trump administration faces a new legal challenge in its effort to transform the government's bureaucratic structure and redirect resources toward more urgent national priorities.