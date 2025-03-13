Pro-Palestinian protesters take over Trump Tower in NYC

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de marzo, 2025

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed Trump Tower in New York City.

The participants are demanding the release of the pro-Hamas militant Mahmoud Khalil, who was arrested last Saturday by ICE after the State Department terminated his student visa. In addition, the DHS is accusing the Palestinian student of directing "activities aligned to Hamas."

The radical anti-Israel group, Jewish Voice for Peace, organized Thursday's demonstration. During the protest, these pro-Hamas militants wore red shirts that read "Jews stop arming Israel."

Jewish Voice for Peace is the largest and most influential anti-Zionist group in the United States. One of the fundamental goals of this group is to siphon off any public support it may have for the State of Israel.

This radical organization blamed Israel for the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.