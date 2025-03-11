Trump maneuvers in Congress, pressuring rebellious Republicans to prevent a government shutdown.

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de marzo, 2025

With the deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown looming, President Donald Trump has tightened his grip on wavering Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives. His team has been in contact with party members ahead of Tuesday's vote in an attempt to secure support for the funding resolution.

Strategic moves on Capitol Hill.

According to Fox News Digital, Trump allies have made calls to lawmakers in Congress with the goal of securing support for the "continuing resolution" (CR), which seeks to temporarily extend FY2024 funding levels.

Trump's team has not only reached out to lawmakers critical of the measure, but also to those who already support it, with the intention of projecting unity within the party. However, not all Republicans have received direct pressure from the White House or congressional leadership.

Division in Congress and the Democratic role.

Historically, Republicans have rejected resolutions of this type, insisting on the need to pass the budget through the 12 annual appropriations bills. This time, however, Democratic leaders have signaled that they will not oppose it as a bloc, which could make it easier to pass.

Some moderate Democrats, concerned about the electoral impact of a government shutdown, could support the measure, although the weight of the vote will fall mainly on Republicans.

Internal resistance in the Republican Party

Despite the pressure, some Republicans maintain their rejection of the CR. One of them is Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who stated on X that he will vote against the measure.

"Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week," he said.

With the vote drawing ever closer, Trump's ability to influence his party will be key to defining the outcome and avoiding a government shutdown.