Judge blocks deportation of 'pro-Hamas' Columbia protester as Democrats publicly defend him

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de marzo, 2025

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled Monday that "pro-Hamas" protester Mahmoud Khalil should not be deported until the court says otherwise.

"To preserve the Court's jurisdiction pending a ruling on the petition, Petitioner shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court orders otherwise," Judge Jesse Furman wrote in a notice to conduct a case conference Wednesday morning.

Furman's decision comes a day after Khalil, of Palestinian descent, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the Department of State revoked his student visa. The DHS accuses the anti-Israel student leader of directing "activities aligned with Hamas," a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Faced with the situation, some Democrats have come out publicly to defend Khalil, arguing that his arrest was illegal.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, also Palestinian and a member of the radical group The Squad, denounced on Instagram that ICE violated Khalil's constitutional rights.

Pointedly, the Democratic representative said it is "dangerous to allow our government to target people based on political speech," and warned that "more targeting of students like this will happen."

"Everyone should be concerned about this," the Democrat insisted.

Other Democrats also joined Tlaib's criticism, including Senate Judiciary Democrats.

Just this Monday, New York State attorney general, Letitia James, echoed Tlaib's concerns.

"I am extremely concerned about the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, an advocate and legal permanent resident of Palestinian descent," the prosecutor, an opponent of President Donald Trump, wrote. "My office is monitoring the situation, and we are in contact with his attorney."

Khalil's lawyer, Amy E. Greer, issued a statement saying her client is a permanent U.S. resident and was arrested illegally.

"Last night ICE agents wrongfully arrested Mahmoud Khalil, claiming his student visa was revoked – even though Mahmoud is legal permanent resident (green card) and not in the U.S. on a student visa," Greer's statement read. "Confronted with that fact, the ICE agents detained him anyway."