JD Vance sums up Trump's economic logic: ‘If you invest in America, you'll be rewarded. If you build outside of the US, you're on your own’

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de marzo, 2025

JD Vance spoke out on the Trump Administration's economic and trade policy. In the midst of the struggles to advance Budget Reconciliation through Congress and the back and forth on tariffs with Mexico and Canada, the vice president decided to express himself on social networks to summarize the logic of the White House in these two areas.

When Trump announced the then senator from Ohio as his running mate, many political analysts remarked that one of the main reasons for his choice was his ability to communicate, especially in the media.

Indeed, the Republican campaign used Vance time and again to champion Trump's agenda on different platforms. In turn, his performance in the debate against Tim Walz was praised by The New York Times as "dominant."

Already in office, the White House often relies on Vance as a spokesman for important situations, such as in the Munich Security Conference or in the much-talked-about meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

"If you build outside the United States, you're on your own"

In this context, the vice president used his personal X account, something that happens on certain occasions, to explain to the world the Trump Administration's economic and business logic.

"President Trump's economic polices are simple: if you invest in and create jobs in America, you'll be rewarded. We'll lower regulations and reduce taxes. But if you build outside of the United States, you're on your own," wrote Vance.

The post quickly went viral and soon surpassed 1 million views on the platform run by Elon Musk.

Just hours before the release, the vice president participated in the National League of Cities Congressional Conference in Washington DC, where he also dropped a few lines about the economy inherited from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"The average income it takes to buy a new house is nearly 2x the average salary of your typical American family... That’s just not acceptable or sustainable in the United States of America. We want Americans to be able to afford the American Dream of homeownership," he said.