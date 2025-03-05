The secretary of commerce anticipated an agreement between Trump, Canada and Mexico on tariffs

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

Howard Lutnick predicted a deal between Donald Trump with Mexico and Canada over tariffs. The commerce secretary spoke to Fox Business and hinted that the president could announce an agreement with his peers within the next few days. While he did not speak of repealing the tariffs, he suggested the possibility of a solution "in the middle."

Hours after Trump's tariffs against its neighboring countries took effect, Justin Trudeau announced the Canadian response, while Claudia Sheinbaum assured that she would take a few days to announce the trade retaliations. The Republican responded to the Canadian leader and reminded him that the United States would increase tariffs even more, depending on the ferocity of the response.

In this context, Lutnick had a one-on-one dialogue with Larry Kudlow and predicted that Trump could reach a deal that would at least partially ease the tariffs.

"He's going to come out today angry that Americans are still being killed. Now, both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they'll do better, and the president's listening because you know he's very, very fair and very reasonable, so I think he's going to work something out with them," the commerce secretary said.

"It's not going to be a pause, none of that pause stuff, but I think he's going to figure out you do more and I'll meet you in the middle some way, and we're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow. Somewhere in the middle will likely be the outcome, the president moving with the Canadians and Mexicans, but not all the way," he added.

While Trump's tariffs were scheduled to go into effect in early February, the president delayed them after reaching an agreement with Trudeau and Sheinbaum to strengthen border security. However, on this occasion, he assured that there was no margin for more agreements of this kind, so that, if the understanding proposed by Lutnick is reached, the agreement's content will have to be seen.

During his confirmation hearing, Lutnick pledged to combat U.S. "trade imbalances." "We are treated horribly by the global trading environment. They all have higher tariffs, non-tariff trade barriers and subsidies. They treat us poorly. We need to be treated better. We can use tariffs to create reciprocity," the now-secretary of commerce told the Senate.