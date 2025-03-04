'Mexico must be respected': Sheinbaum prepares 'tariff and non-tariff measures' in response to Trump

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is preparing "tariff and non-tariff" retaliation to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Mexican imports. She made the announcement Tuesday during her daily conference, in which she promised to unveil the measures next Sunday.

Sheinbaum's announcement comes on the same day that the 25% tax on products from her country went into effect. Tariffs against China and Canada, whose governments have already imposed reciprocal tariffs, also came into effect.

"It is in no way the purpose to start an economic or commercial confrontation which unfortunately is the opposite of what we should be doing, that is, integrating our economies more," she assured. "Mexico must be respected."

The president also said that her government had "worked toward and provided results on security matters." Among other measures, during the month of negotiations with the White House, in which the tariffs were on pause, Mexico deployed 10,000 military personnel to the border to curb fentanyl trafficking and extradited 29 drug traffickers, including Rafael Caro Quintero.

Sheinbaum also said she had agreed to a telephone conversation with Trump later in the week, "probably on Thursday."