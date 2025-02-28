Trump and Zelensky meeting ends abruptly: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 28 de febrero, 2025













01:26 pm "He can come back when he is ready for peace" Following the discussion, President Trump released a statement on his Truth Social account, accusing President Zelensky of disrespecting the United States and emphasizing how the Ukranian president’s actions were triggered by strong emotions.



He further indicated that, in his opinion, President Zelensky believes he has the upper hand in the war because he has the support of the United States. He insisted that he should come back when "he is ready for peace.”



"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said.