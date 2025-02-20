Millions of dollars for taxpayers: Trump considers giving money saved by DOGE back to the people

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump suggested he may give s money saved by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) back to taxpayer. The president participated in the FII PRIORITY Miami 2025 Summit and covered a diverse range of topics. The president touched on everything from criticism of Volodimir Zelensky to the best advice he received from his father.

The president highlighted the work of DOGE, which recently announced that it had already saved the federal government some $55 billion. In this context, he flirted with the idea of returning some of that money.

"[We are considering] a new concept where we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens and 20% goes to paying down debt. (...) We will rapidly grow our economy by dramatically shrinking the federal government," Trump expressed.

The president brought his optimistic rhetoric about the future of the United States under his administration to Miami.

"The Golden Age of America is upon us, and I'm inviting everyone here today — and every citizen across our land — to take part in the most extraordinary period of peace, prosperity, growth, innovation, wealth creation, and expansion the world has ever seen," the Republican continued.

At the same time, amid discussions on how he will advance his legislative agenda, he promised to make a historic tax cut. The president recently endorsed the House proposal, which is to advance his entire agenda in one huge bill.

"I'll be working with the Republican Congress to pass the largest tax cuts in American history... We're going to dramatically cut taxes for families and workers including no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security, and no tax on overtime... The new Trump tax cuts will also include 100% expensing for new factory construction in the United States," he added.

As for his energy agenda, a key part of his governing plan, he celebrated the recent cancellation of a Biden administration policy that suspended new permitting for liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in March 2024.

"I repealed the last administration's very destructive natural gas export ban. And last week, we approved our first new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export license," he remarked.

Trump charged again against Zelensky

The Republican reiterated in Miami his criticism of the Ukrainian president, whom he accused of having "entered" the war with Russia.

"A modestly successful comedian, President Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States into spending $350B to go into a war that couldn't be won... But they're no longer dealing with the same United States they were dealing with a few months ago," Trump fired back.

Hours earlier, the Republican came down hard on the Ukrainian leader on his Truth Social account, calling him a "dictator."