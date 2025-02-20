Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance opened this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, marking the world's largest gathering of conservatives.

During his remarks at the conference, Vance defended Trump's actions regarding the Ukraine war, advocating for the president to be recognized as the "peace president." He expressed confidence that peace would soon be restored in Europe.

He also noted that they have only been in the White House for a few weeks, emphasizing that, in his view, more achievements have been made during this brief period than in the four years of Joe Biden's administration.

"How are you going to end the war unless you're talking to Russia? I truly believe we're on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years," Vance stated during the conference.

Secure borders He also emphasized that maintaining secure borders is essential for advancing civilization. He stated that from the very beginning, the Trump Administration has made every effort to end illegal immigration.

"We cannot rebuild the United States of America or Europe by letting millions and millions of unvetted illegal migrants come into our country. It has to stop. Thank God it stopped here but it's got to stop there," Vance said.

In that regard, he explained that the fundamental objective of the GOP's immigration policy, along with the goal of saving taxpayer money, is to create a safe and prosperous country.

"The fundamental goal is that we want your children and grandchildren to be able to raise a family in security and comfort in the country that we all love," he stated.

The vice president indicated that one of the government's priorities is ensuring that Americans have a high quality of life.

"We want you to be able to buy a home, we want you to be able to work a good job, we want you to be able to raise your kids according to the values you believe in, and we want you to be able to build a nice life in this country," he said.

"We have a historical mandate on a few issues: We have to secure the southern border... We have to unlock the engine of American growth... Ask what are we doing with the American taxpayers' money and why are we wasting so much of it on garbage?" he added.