Santiago Abascal speaks at CPAC: ‘The era of darkness is coming to an end’

20 de febrero, 2025

"A year ago I was on this same rostrum, sharing with you the same concerns, and receiving the same scorn from those who considered us defeated. Now it is our turn to smile (...) because that scorn is turning into rage, rage because the world is already different, already more like the way we dreamed it just a year ago."

This is how Santiago Abascal began his speech at CPAC, the Conservative Action Political Conference held every year in Washington DC, where the great leaders of the Republican Party meet. Amid applause, the leader of the VOX political party of Spain, showed his optimism for what is happening in politics worldwide and took the opportunity to thank Vice President JD Vance for the words he gave in Munich.

Abascal assured that the plan of misery and "wokeism" that the big bureaucrats want to impose is already in retreat. He said that what was needed were courageous rulers capable of listening to their people. "Thank you Vice President Vance," said Abascal, and addressing the audience he assured that the Republican had gone to Europe to tell great truths. He said that the oligarchies that were not voted for by anyone in Europe are dedicated to making decisions that have not been asked for by the people. He assured that Europe pretends that all those truths cannot be denounced and that is why they were so upset by the Vice President's speech.

"The European oligarchies intend to liquidate freedom," said Abascal. But he assured that Europe is different from the wrong ideas that the big oligarchs want to impose. He said that Europe is not Islamist submission, nor the woke ideology, "our civilization is freedom of expression, that of economic freedom," he said.

The European leader assured that those who point to Trump because he puts the interests of their nation first, are the great powers who have forgotten the interests of their people. "They cry because the Biden Administration that filled their wallets has ended," Abascal pointed out that when the Biden era ended the millions of dollars used by the great oligarchs to expand their "nefarious ideas" also ended. He pointed out, for example, that the first person to visit the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, was George Soros, and emphasized that we must defend ourselves from the "oligarchs disguised as philanthropists."

The Spaniard insisted that "there are many truths that Vance said in Munich" and assured that those in Europe who complain about Elon Musk and everything he is doing is because they do not want it to be known that they have been "in the pay of Soros."

Abascal said that it is necessary to reconquer economic freedom, freedom of expression, the ability to produce energy, borders, and the lost security in the streets. He ended his speech with an encouraging call assuring that "we are going to reconquer our future, the era of darkness is coming to an end (...) Let's keep fighting, fighting and fighting."