Trump commemorates Black History Month by announcing tribute to iconic figures in the National Heroes Garden

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump headlined an event at the White House to commemorate Black History Month, where he announced that several African-American figures will be included in the future National Garden of American Heroes.

During his speech, Trump emphasized the importance of recognizing those who have left an indelible mark on U.S. history and revealed that the project will feature statues of Kobe Bryant, Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson, Harriet Tubman, Muhammad Ali, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Coretta Scott King and Aretha Franklin.

The president highlighted the contribution of these figures in politics, civil rights, sports and culture, stressing that his administration has recognized the essential role that African Americans have played in the history of the United States. He contrasted this approach with that of his predecessor, whom he accused of limiting the historical narrative: "The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619, but under our administration, we honor the indispensable role Black Americans have always played," he said.

The location of the National Garden of American Heroes has not yet been defined, as several entities have expressed strong interest in hosting it. According to Trump, his administration is evaluating the best option to ensure the memorial has the impact it deserves.

The National Heroes Garden project



Trump first pushed this initiative in 2020, but his successor, Joe Biden, canceled it upon assuming the presidency in 2021. With this new order, the administration seeks to resume the project and define the monument's location.



The president signed an executive order to restart the process of creating a new national park to honor the most emblematic figures in U.S. history.

Support and attendance at the event

Attendees enthusiastically received the announcement, giving Trump a standing ovation after he mentioned that in 2024, he won the highest black voter support for a Republican candidate.

African-American political figures and activists who have expressed their support for Trump attended the event. They included Republican Senator Tim Scott, Representative John James of Michigan, Alveda King (niece of Martin Luther King Jr.), Herschel Walker (U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas) and Alice Johnson, a prison reform activist pardoned by Trump in 2020.

A White House official said on condition of anonymity that prominent sports and entertainment personalities, including former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, former NFL player Jack Brewer, and rappers Kodak Black, Lil Boosie and Rod Wave, were also in attendance.

Stance on DEI and education

The event occurred against a backdrop of growing debate over diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at federal and corporate institutions. Trump has been an outspoken critic of these initiatives, arguing that, far from promoting equality, they have fostered division and reverse discrimination by prioritizing identity over merit.

Under his administration, measures have been pushed to dismantle policies that impose race- or gender-based criteria on college hiring and admissions, noting that these practices have penalized qualified Americans simply for not belonging to certain demographic groups favored by DEIs.