Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

The senator for Kentucky, Rand Paul, surprised many by announcing his enthusiastic endorsement of President Donald Trump this Thursday, just months after the election.

In a message posted on his social network account on X, Paul admitted to having been reluctant to fully support Trump during the campaign, but changed his mind after being impressed by the president's decisions.

A few people may have noticed that I resisted an enthusiastic endorsement of Donald Trump during the election.



But now, I’m amazed by the Trump cabinet (many of whom I would have picked).



I love his message to the Ukrainian warmongers, and along with his DOGE initiative… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 20, 2025

Paul, a member of the Republican Party for several years (2009), specifically praised the cabinet selections, stating that many of those chosen would have been his own choices. He also expressed support for Trump's message aimed at "Ukrainian warmongers" and highlighted the DOGE initiative, led by Elon Musk, as signs of bold leadership.

"I was wrong to withhold my endorsement," he confessed, acknowledging the lateness of his endorsement but underlining his sincerity.

However, the senator maintained his critical stance on the tariffs imposed in this administration, classifying them as "a terrible idea." Despite the disagreement, he closed his message with an acknowledgment of Trump's courage and tenacity "My God, what courage, what tenacity! Go, Donald Trump, go!

The endorsement marks a remarkable turnaround for Paul, known for his libertarian approach and history of differences with Trump, consolidating an endorsement that, while belated, reflects an alignment with the priorities of the president and the new Republican administration.