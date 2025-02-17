Trump nominates Ed Martin to be US Attorney for the District of Columbia

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump nominated Edward R. Martin, Jr. as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia on a permanent basis during his presidency. Martin has been serving in the role on an interim basis and will succeed Matthew M. Graves.

Trump announced his decision through a social media post, emphasizing Martin's experience and dedication to "serving his community and creating a better future for all."

"It is my honor to nominate highly respected Edward R. Martin, Jr., for the full and permanent term of United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Ed has led a distinguished career of service, including as Human Rights Office Director for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, where he supervised legal clinics for low-income residents. He later worked as judicial clerk to Judge Pasco M. Bowman, II, of the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals, and launched his own successful Law practice. He has also invested his expertise in other roles, but always with the same goal, of serving his community, and creating a brighter future for all," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Since Trump officially returned to the White House as president, Martin has served as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. From 2013 to 2015, he also served as chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.