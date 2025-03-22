DeSantis announces that Florida is returning $878 million in funds to the federal government

Published by Juan Peña 22 de marzo, 2025

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday, following a meeting with Elon Musk, that the state will return $878 million to the federal government. He stated that the Treasury Department has been notified and claimed that Florida has been attempting to return the funds for several years without success.

DeSantis, who shared a document on social media confirming the return, credited the move to the efforts of the White House's Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk. The funds were originally allocated to Florida but were never invested or spent.

DeSantis suggested that other states "should follow Florida in supporting DOGE efforts," he said.

"At the direction of Governor DeSantis and following his meeting today with Elon Musk, the state of Florida is formally returning $878,112,000 in taxpayer dollars to the federal government as part of DOGE efforts [...] We will also continue to identify other unspent or excess federal funds awarded to Florida and determine if further returns can be made. We hope our actions will serve as a model for other states to follow."