Nearly 50% of Californians would consider voting for a Republican governor in 2026

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de marzo, 2025

A poll conducted in early March "of likely voters in the upcoming California gubernatorial race in November 2026" found that 48% said they would "consider" voting for a Republican for governor, according to 790 KABC radio.

The poll was conducted by national pollster David Wolfson.

The numbers don't lie in California

According to the poll, 83% of respondents feel that gas prices are too high in California and 72%think the homeless problem is a major issue that has not been resolved after years of Democratic control in Sacramento.

Likewise, according to the poll, 71% of respondents believe Democrats have failed to address the high cost of living, and 69% feel they have done nothing to reduce energy costs.

Similarly, 62% of Californians support an "independent investigation" into the recent fires that devastated the city of Los Angeles.

According to a poll from Emerson College released in February, California's current Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, has a 40% disapproval rating among voters in that state.

According to the same poll, Kamala Harris would be the favored candidate among Democratic hopefuls to replace Newsom in the 2026 election.