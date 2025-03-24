One dead, one wounded in Galilee terror shooting

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de marzo, 2025

An 86-year-old man was killed, and a 20-year-old IDF soldier was seriously wounded in a terrorist attack near Yokneam in the Lower Galilee on Monday.

Emergency medical services Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah initially reported that a man in his 70s was critically injured, while another victim, around 20 years old, was moderately wounded. However, later updates confirmed that the older victim had succumbed to his injuries, and the soldier’s condition had worsened to serious.

According to Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh, the attacker first rammed the soldier at a bus stop before exiting the vehicle and stabbing him multiple times, inflicting serious injuries. The assailant then seized the soldier’s rifle and opened fire on a passing vehicle. The driver was unharmed, while his father was killed.

The wounded soldier is being treated in serious condition at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

The victim of the attack has been identified as Moshe “Musa” Horn, 86, from Kibbutz HaZorea, according to Walla News. Horn was a father of four and a grandfather to ten. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

The attacker was fatally shot by Border Police officers who were en route from Acre to a training session in Beit She’an. A security officer at the scene also opened fire on the assailant. According to the Israel Police, the terrorist has been identified as Karam Jabarin, a 25-year-old resident of Ma’ale Iron, an Arab local council in the Haifa District.

“I was two cars away. A Renault crashed into the bus stop and threw a man into the air. Then the terrorist took out a weapon and started shooting. Someone driving in the opposite direction neutralized him,” a witness told Channel 12 News.

“There was no chaos. It took two to three minutes to neutralize him. I even considered running him over, but he was already down,” the witness added.

🚨 #BREAKING NEWS | Israeli man murdered in terror attack at Tishbi Junction



➤ A 75-year-old man has been shot dead in a terror attack near the northern town of Yokne’am, the Magen David Adom are reporting.



➤ Police report that the terrorist initially rammed his vehicle into… pic.twitter.com/0C1fXoVnKp — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) March 24, 2025

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking alongside European Union counterpart Kaja Kallas in Jerusalem, condemned the terrorist attack, saying it “is a result of the ongoing incitement of the Palestinian Authority.”

Earlier this month, one person was killed and four others wounded, three seriously, in a terror stabbing in the Haifa area. The casualty was identified as Hassan Karim Dahamsheh, a 70-year-old resident of the Arab village of Kafr Kanna in the Lower Galilee. The terrorist was identified as an Israeli Druze named Yitro Shaheen, 20, a resident of Shfaram, an Arab city also in the Lower Galilee.

Last month, a man in his 60s was attacked with an ax in his yard in the Gan Ner community in northern Israel’s Gilboa region. The victim, who sustained light wounds, was taken to Emek Medical Center in Afula, while the attacker fled the scene.

© JNS