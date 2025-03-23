Mike Waltz called for 'full dismantlement' of Iran's nuclear program
President Donald Trump's national security advisor spoke with Margaret Brennan for CBS.
Mike Waltz, national security advisor to Donald Trump, called for the "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program. Amid the nuclear tug-of-war between Washington DC and Tehran, the official spoke to CBS's "Face the Nation," where he made the White House's position on Iranian uranium enrichment very clear.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Iranian reserves of uranium enriched to 60% would be enough for six nuclear bombs if they enrich it to 90%. However, Iran denies that it is seeking to make nuclear weapons.
In this context, Waltz was interviewed by journalist Margaret Brennan, who consulted him on the Trump administration's strategy with Iran, assuring that the Islamic Republic "has to give up its program in a way that the entire world can see."
"President Trump has said that this is coming to a head, all options are on the table and it is time for Iran to walk away completely from its desire to have a nuclear weapon. They will not and cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapons program. That's enrichment, that is weaponization and its strategic missile program," he added.
"We've seen the death and destruction that they're doing through its proxies between Hezbollah, the Assad regime, the Houthis and what have you. If they had nuclear weapons, the entire Middle East would explode in an arms race. That is completely unacceptable to our national security," Waltz continued.
Finally, Waltz commented briefly on diplomatic talks with the Iranians. "I won't get into what the back and forth has been, but Iran is in the worst place it has been," he said.
Trump's letter to Iran on its nuclear program
According to a source who spoke with the aforementioned media outlet, the Republican president's letter was "harsh" and threatens consequences if an agreement is not reached. "But if Iran rejects Trump's outreach and doesn't negotiate, the chances of U.S. or Israeli military action against Iran's nuclear facilities would dramatically increase," the Axios report added.
As for the deadline set, it is unclear whether the two-month countdown began on the day the letter was delivered or with the start of negotiations between the two countries.