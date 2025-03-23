Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de marzo, 2025

Mike Waltz, national security advisor to Donald Trump, called for the "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program. Amid the nuclear tug-of-war between Washington DC and Tehran, the official spoke to CBS's "Face the Nation," where he made the White House's position on Iranian uranium enrichment very clear.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Iranian reserves of uranium enriched to 60% would be enough for six nuclear bombs if they enrich it to 90%. However, Iran denies that it is seeking to make nuclear weapons.

In this context, Waltz was interviewed by journalist Margaret Brennan, who consulted him on the Trump administration's strategy with Iran, assuring that the Islamic Republic "has to give up its program in a way that the entire world can see."

"President Trump has said that this is coming to a head, all options are on the table and it is time for Iran to walk away completely from its desire to have a nuclear weapon. They will not and cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapons program. That's enrichment, that is weaponization and its strategic missile program," he added.

"We've seen the death and destruction that they're doing through its proxies between Hezbollah, the Assad regime, the Houthis and what have you. If they had nuclear weapons, the entire Middle East would explode in an arms race. That is completely unacceptable to our national security," Waltz continued.

Finally, Waltz commented briefly on diplomatic talks with the Iranians. "I won't get into what the back and forth has been, but Iran is in the worst place it has been," he said.