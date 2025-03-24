AOC is running as the anti-Trump front-runner for Democrats

Published by Israel Duro 24 de marzo, 2025

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in her prime thanks to Donald Trump. The Hispanic representative for New York, one of the most radical politicians in the Democratic Party, has emerged as the clear favorite among voters to unite the blue coalition and lead the fight against the Republican president.

Amid doubts about whether to collaborate with Trump, "play dead"—as James Carville put it—or launch a fierce opposition to block every proposal from the leader of the conservative executive, Ocasio-Cortez was always clear: Against Trump, always.

Fight against Trump and the "collaborationists"

In fact, rather than trying to appeal to more moderate Democratic voters, as Gavin Newsom—one of the favorites for the 2028 ballot—has been doing, the representative of The Squad has taken it a step further: It’s not about radicals versus moderates, but about an all-out fight against Trump and those willing to cooperate with him, with her serving as the standard-bearer in this battle.

"No matter who you voted for in the past, no matter if you know all the right words to say, no matter your race, religion, gender identity or status. No matter even if you disagree with me on a few things. If you are willing to fight for someone you don’t know, you are welcome here."

Those words came during a rally in Arizona last week. The Hispanic representative from New York knows this is her moment, and she’s ready to seize it and make herself known. That’s why she joined the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour with independent socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, her political mentor, traveling through Nevada, Colorado, and the aforementioned Grand Canyon State.

The politician who "best represents Democratic values," according to a CNN poll

The Senate Democratic minority leader's decision to allow the Republican continuing resolution that prevented a government shutdown to move forward may have been the final push for Ocasio-Cortez to make a significant leap. In fact, a CNN poll already placed her as the top choice among the base to become the Democratic leader of the opposition and guide a party that is leaderless and confused.

The progressive New Yorker was chosen by 10% of respondents as the politician who best reflects the values of the Democratic Party. Trailing closely behind was former Vice President Kamala Harris, selected by 9% of respondents. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders came in third with 8%, followed by House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in fourth with 6%. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, criticized for his collaborationist stance after agreeing to the government shutdown deal, barely garnered 2% of the support.

Freedom to represent "strongly Democratic areas"

The CNN poll makes it clear that Democratic voters want to fight against Trump. At the moment, this is being interpreted as support for the Party’s more radical figures. This trend is also visible among other Democratic politicians whose popularity is rising, such as Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. She contrasted AOC's bold message with that of politicians like herself, who represent purple states and must carefully calibrate their messaging:

Slotkin said she had to be "more than just an activist" and claimed that lawmakers like AOC represent heavily Democratic areas, allowing them to present more radical profiles. "All those things require me to be something more than just an AOC. I can't do what she does because we live in a purple state and I'm a pragmatist."