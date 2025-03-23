Jessica Aber, a federal prosecutor during the Biden administration, was found dead

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de marzo, 2025

Jessica Aber, who served as a federal prosecutor during the Biden administration, died at age 43. According to Virginia authorities, she was found dead in a home Saturday morning. She left office just over two months ago.

Aber served as a federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) for the past four years. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), they received a phone call alerting them to an unresponsive woman.

"As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death," they said in a statement. It is still unclear who owned the house in which Aber was found.

In her farewell, Aber assured that serving alongside President Biden was an "immense honor." "I am deeply grateful to senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership," she added.

Erik Siebert, who succeeded Aber, mourned her sudden passing in a statement. "We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," he said.

"She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world," Siebert added.

Who was Jesica Aber?

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ) website, Aber received her J.D. from William & Mary Law School in 2006. She joined the DOJ in 2009 and since then worked her way up the ranks to become the federal prosecutor for the EDVA.

"As a federal prosecutor, Ms. Aber oversees the prosecution of all federal crimes and the litigation of all civil matters in which the United States has an interest. She manages a staff of approximately 300 prosecutors, civil prosecutors and support staff in four divisions located in Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News. The district serves more than six million residents," the DOJ website reads.