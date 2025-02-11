Official: Gulf of America is now called that on Google Maps

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

It is now official. The Gulf of America will appear so named to people who use Google Maps from the US after Donald Trump proclaimed February 9 as Gulf of America Day. However, users of the technology company's service from Mexico will continue to see its traditional name, while people making use of the app from anywhere else in the world will find both names.

Google announced it would accept the name change, signed by Trump on the same day as his inauguration, when it was updated by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS). This procedure was completed on Sunday 9 of this month, prompting the tech company to update its popular app accordingly.

Google updated the name after GNIS made it official

In a post on its blog, Google noted that "In the US, the GNIS has officially updated 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America.” As we announced two weeks ago and consistent with our longstanding practices, we’ve begun rolling out changes to reflect this update. People using Maps in the U.S. will see “Gulf of America,” and people in Mexico will see “Gulf of Mexico.” Everyone else will see both names."

Trump officially declared February 9 "Gulf of America Day." He also flew over the area that same day and highlighted the name change in a statement, "Today, I am making my first visit to the Gulf of America since its renaming. As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting that our great Nation should come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America."