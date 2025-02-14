The Trump administration celebrates its first liquefied natural gas project after lifting the suspension imposed by Biden

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

TheTrump administration approved its first authorization to export liquefied natural gas (LNG). After lifting the pause imposed by Joe Biden to grant new export permits, the implementation of the Commonwealth LNG project was announced, which will be located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It will have the capacity to export an estimated 1.2 billion cubic feet per day.

Chris Wright, secretary of energy, celebrated the news via a statement. "Today marks one of many steps that DOE will be taking to assure our future as a reliable energy supplier to the world and resume regular order to our regulatory responsibilities over natural gas exports," he wrote.

Wright, founder and now former CEO of Liberty Energy, was announced along with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to join an energy council in the federal government. Burgum also expanded federal lands open for fossil fuel development.

"Delivering on POTUS commitment to unleash U.S. energy dominance and reduce inflation requires action across the government. Looking forward to working with the National Energy Dominance Council to cut red tape, increase energy production and lower costs for all Americans," the energy secretary added on his X account.

In January 2024, the Biden administration suspended new permissions for LNG projects in order to "study" their impact on the environment.

"The Energy Department, which has authority in approving permits to export shipments of natural gas to European and Asian countries that do not have free-trade agreements with the US, has a backlog of a roughly a dozen major LNG projects that have been pending approval from the department, in some cases waiting years," Bloomberg explained.

Among the companies awaiting project approval are Venture Global Inc, Energy Transfer LP and Cheniere Energy, Inc, among others.

During his confirmation hearing, Wright pledged to "unlock energy security and prosperity," as well as to champion "all affordable, reliable and secure American energy sources." He spoke particularly of oil, liquefied gas and nuclear energy. He also stressed the need to be energy independent.