Stephen Miller pressed several Senate chiefs of staff to defend Trump's tariffs and tax policy

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de abril, 2025

The Axios media outlet reported that White House Deputy Chief of Staff,Stephen Miller on Thursday lobbied U.S. Senate chiefs of staff to reinforce their support for President Donald Trump on everything related to the tariff issue and his tax policy. Legislative sources told the outlet that Miller urged several senators to maintain a stance of solid unity in the face of judicial attacks aimed at the administration's policies, in addition to calling for extending the tax cuts Trump passed during his first administration in 2017 under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

As detailed by Axios, Miller assured during the meeting with Senate chiefs of staff that the Trump Administration was projecting around $6 trillion in revenue from tariffs over the next ten years, assuming such tariffs will not be suspended. The media outlet explained that the figure given by Miller was not coincidental, as this was the same one issued by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro last Sunday during an interview with Fox News Sunday, in which he defended the president's tariff policy and argued that it would bring great benefits to the country.

Manufacturing boom

Elsewhere in its article, Axiosexplained that, in his meeting with cabinet chiefs, Miller acknowledged that the legislative process could get complicated and admitted that several Republican lawmakers who voiced support for the president's tariff policies were being harshly criticized. However, the deputy chief of staff asked those present at the meeting to "hold the line" and maintain their confidence placed in the Republican leader's economic plan, arguing that it would deliver good results.

Similarly, the media outlet reported that the U.S. could experience a strong manufacturing boomand on a sustained basis in the face of the combination of tariff revenues along with the extension of tax cuts and reduced regulations. Miller reportedly made the comment just hours after the White House released an official analysis projecting $4.1 trillion in additional revenuecompared with the Congressional Budget Office's estimate if the tax cuts were not renewed.