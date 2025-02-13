Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump took aim at Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after his vote against the nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). From the Oval Office, the president claimed his former ally has lost his power in Congress and even doubted his mental acuity.

McConnell was the only Republican in the upper chamber to vote against RFK Jr. who was eventually confirmed with 52 votes in favor and 48 against.

Trump was subsequently asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the Kentucky senator's vote, to which he responded as follows, "I feel sorry for Mitch (...). He wanted to go all the way, and he wanted to remain a leader (in the Senate)."

"He wasn’t equipped 10 years ago, mentally, in my opinion. He let the Republican Party go to hell. If I didn’t come along, the Republican Party wouldn’t even exist right now. Mitch McConnell never really had it," he added.

The senator had already indirectly criticized Kennedy's positions on vaccines, specifically for polio, a disease he had as a young man. However, the president assured that he voted against it had nothing to do with that.

"I have no idea if he had polio. All I can tell you about him is he shouldn’t have been leader, he knows that. He voted against Bobby. He votes against almost everything. He’s a very bitter guy," Trump added. "I was the one that got him to drop out of the leadership position, so he can’t love me. But he’s not voting against Bobby, he’s voting against me. But that’s all right. He endorsed me. You know that Mitch endorsed me, right?" he stated.

It is unclear whether McConnell will seek another six-year term in the Senate. His seat is up for renewal in 2026, but his age and his relationship with the president, who could be very influential in a potential competitive primary, continue to cast doubt on his future on Capitol Hill.

Should he choose to retire, there is speculation that Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Andy Barr or Nate Morris could be interested in his seat.