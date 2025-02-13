Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as secretary of health. The Senate voted 52-48 to approve Trump's nominee. All Democrats voted against the confirmation.

The White House responded to the confirmation , stating that the country will be "healthy" again.

Similar to his vote against Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation as Director of National Intelligence, Mitch McConnell was the only Republican to oppose Kennedy's confirmation. He was also one of three Republicans to vote against Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Yesterday, the Senate voted to end debate on Kennedy Jr.'s nomination, bringing him one step closer to confirmation as head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Donald Trump's nominee received full support from Republican senators, with no Democrats voting in favor.

John Thune (R-SD), Republican majority leader, gave a speech in support of Kennedy's nomination, whom he singled out for his "focus on chronic diseases that affect too many Americans and cost far too much lives lost and dollars spent."

"Many Americans’ trust in health authorities has eroded in recent years, with the pandemic being a big factor. A lot of Americans grew frustrated with confusing and sometimes contradictory guidance from government agencies. ... I look forward to working with him on a number of issues as we restore that trust and work to make America healthy again," he concluded.