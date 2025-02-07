FBI and DOJ reach settlement in lawsuit over list of agents involved in Jan. 6 investigation
The Trump Administration must give plaintiffs at least two days' notice before disclosing information about those involved in the investigation into Capitol Hill events.
The Justice Department and a group of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reached an agreement in court over the release of information about FBI agents involved in the Jan. 6 investigation.
According to the document obtained by Fox News, the Trump Administration must give the plaintiffs at least two days' notice before releasing information about the FBI agents who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 events on Capitol Hill, allowing the matter to be reconsidered in federal court.
Politics
Sabrina Martin
Despite the decision, the agreement sets a time limit on the release of the agents' identities to other government agencies and to the White House.
With the decision, a dispute over the release of information that the agents said they feared could be used for retaliation or leaked to the public is answered.
The case
The legal actions are in response to a request from Emil Bove, acting assistant attorney general, who asked the FBI to compile a list of the names of all agents and personnel involved in those investigations. According to court documents, the list could include up to 6,000 people.
The plaintiffs argued that the publication of their identities would put their safety and that of their families at risk, in addition to exposing them to political reprisals. They are therefore requesting that the courts prohibit the government from disclosing their names.