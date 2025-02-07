Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

The Justice Department and a group of agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation reached an agreement in court over the release of information about FBI agents involved in the Jan. 6 investigation.

According to the document obtained by Fox News, the Trump Administration must give the plaintiffs at least two days' notice before releasing information about the FBI agents who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 events on Capitol Hill, allowing the matter to be reconsidered in federal court.

Despite the decision, the agreement sets a time limit on the release of the agents' identities to other government agencies and to the White House.

With the decision, a dispute over the release of information that the agents said they feared could be used for retaliation or leaked to the public is answered.