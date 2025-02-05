FBI agents sue Trump administration to block release of names of investigators in Jan. 6 case

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

FBI agents and employees filed lawsuits this Tuesday against the Trump administration to impede disclosure of the names of officials involved in investigations into the events on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

The legal actions are in response to a request from Emil Bove, acting assistant attorney general, who asked the FBI to compile a list of the names of all agents and personnel involved in those investigations. According to court documents, the list could include as many as 6,000 people.

The plaintiffs argue that the publication of their identities would put their safety and that of their families at risk, as well as expose them to political reprisals. Therefore, they request that the courts prohibit the government from disclosing their names. However, so far, the Trump administration has not announced plans to make the information public.

Two lawsuits with different approaches

One of the cases was filed on behalf of nine anonymous FBI employees and seeks to be certified as a class action. It represents agents involved in theJanuary 6 investigations and the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The lawsuit, handled by the Center for Worker Justice, alleges that the agents have been notified of their possible termination between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9, 2025.

"It is clear that the threatened disclosure is a prelude to an unlawful purge of the FBI driven solely by the Trump administration’s vengeful and political motivations," said Chris Mattei, an attorney in one of the lawsuits.

The second case was filed by the FBI Agents Association on behalf of seven unnamed employees. While not intended to become a class action, it includes a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent disclosure of the names. Legal representation is being handled by Mark Zaid and the State Defenders Fund, a group that describes itself as an advocate against "election sabotage and autocracy."

The plaintiffs' lawyers warn that revealing the identities of the agents could expose them to harassment and threats of violence, which would violate their constitutional rights. In a letter sent to the Justice Department last Sunday, attorneys Mark Zaid, Norm Eisen and retired federal judge Nancy Gertner noted that, if the government proceeds with disclosure, they could take further legal action.