Trump returns transparency to the White House: grants his first interview two days after his swearing-in, compared to the month it took Biden

The radical change imprinted by the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House is also reflected in the president's willingness to deal with the media. In a clear contrast with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' allergy to journalists, the new president took only two days to grant his first interview.

Unlike the past Democratic administration, which holds the record for the fewest interviews and the fewest press conferences granted, Trump has always made it clear that communication is one of his priorities. After two frantic days of signing executive orders to turn the country around, the president put down his pen for a moment to listen to Fox's Sean Hannity. For Biden's first interview, it was necessary to wait until February 21, 2021, more than a month after his swearing-in.

"If we didn't win this race, I truly believe our country would have been lost forever."

Trump was optimistic about his chances of success in turning the country around and "fixing" the inheritance received by Biden, while warning that failure is not an option because it would mean that "our country would have been lost forever."

"They are all solvable problems... with time, effort and money - unfortunately - but they are all solvable. We can get our country back. But if we didn't win this race, I really believe our country would have been lost forever."

In addition, the president again broke a lance in favor of Mike Johnson, assuring that he is a "magnificent" leader who has managed to "unify" Republican congressmen in the lower house, despite the fact that "they are not easy people." Johnson's seat actually came to be in real jeopardy until Trump himself got directly involved, including with personal phone calls to reluctant conservative lawmakers during the same speaker's vote."

Criticism of Newsom and Biden's immigration legacy

He also referred to one of the country's major news flashpoints, the devastating fires in California, a state that Trump himself will visit Friday to see the situation firsthand. However, he is not clear "if or when" he will meet with Governor Gavin Newsom, whom he called an "idiot" for his management of the fires and warned him that "I don't think we should give anything to California until they let the water go down," in reference to a project that Newsom rejected during the Republican's first term in office.

Trump also had time to again charge again against Biden's border policy over the past four years, which he called "a grave mistake of common sense. People pouring in, some of whom, I'm not going to get into it, but you can look at them and you can say, 'They could be problematic.' There are people who come in with tattoos all over their face. Typically, you know, he's not going to be head of the local bank."

"The sad thing is he didn't pardon himself"

The president was sarcastic about the pardons granted by Biden late in his term, noting that "the funny thing, maybe the sad thing is, he didn't give himself a pardon. And, if you look at it, it all had to do with him," Trump said he already demonstrated with Hillary Clinton that he's "against" promoting the investigation of a political rival, although he noted that he will leave it up to Congress to decide whether to initiate a prosecution against his predecessor, before returning to criticize the judicial "hell" what the past administration has put him through.

"Well, I went through four years of hell because of this scum we had to deal with. I went through four years of hell. I spent millions of dollars in legal fees, and I won, but I did it the hard way. And it's very hard to say that they shouldn't have to go through all that. So it's very hard to say that."