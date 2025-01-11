Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Rudy Giuliani was again found in contempt of court, marking the second time in less than a week for the former New York City mayor. Judge Beryl Howell declared the decision, after finding Giuliani in breach of a ruling that barred him from again making statements about the presidential election involving Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two Georgia poll workers.

The agreement barred Giuliani from making further statements about "irregularities" in the 2020 presidential election. Howell found him guilty of violating this in at least six different ways on two occasions during his late-night show. "This takes a lot of chutzpah, Mr. Giuliani," the judge said as she read the ruling.

In turn, she gave Giuliani ten days to file an affidavit stating that he reviewed the case file, as well as a report detailing that his statements about the two poll workers were "unsubstantiated." In other words, he must acknowledge that the statements he made on his show go against the findings of the case.

"I am very concerned, based on statements made during this hearing, that Mr. Giuliani cannot be persuaded to stop making statements that violate the consent judgment in this case without even more severe sanctions," Howell said.

If he fails to comply, he will receive a daily fine of $200 and, if he continues this tone past 30 days, he could face jail time.

The verdict against Rudy Giuliani

The former New York City mayor was ordered in December 2023 to pay $148.7 million for defamation.

During the four-day civil trial, Freeman and Moss described how their lives had taken a radical turn following Giuliani's statements, receiving violent and racist threats as a result. Indeed, their legal strategy was based on how both had lost their reputations and good name, and as a result, had to live very discreetly.

"December 4, 2020 was the last day I was this outgoing, happy, bubbly Shaye. That was the day everything changed in my life; everything was turned upside down," Moss testified during the trial. "What is my name today, who am I today, what name am I going to use? I can't say who I am," Freeman noted.

The face of the lawsuit was for "defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages." Of the $148.7 million to be paid, $17 million will go to Moss for defamation, plus another $20 million for emotional distress. Freeman will receive $16.2 million for defamation and the same $20 million for emotional distress. They also received an additional $75 million in punitive damages.