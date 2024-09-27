Rudy Giuliani is disbarred from practicing law in Washington, D.C.

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, was officially disbarred from practicing law in the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., months after he lost his New York law license for his post-2020 presidential election role.

Giuliani, a member of the D.C. Bar since 1976, was suspended in 2021 while his actions related to the election controversy were investigated. In July of this year, a District of Columbia ethics committee recommended permanently revoking his license, citing professional misconduct. This decision coincided with losing his accreditation to practice in New York, barring him from practicing in two key jurisdictions where he was active as an attorney.

A controversial decision

Giuliani's spokesman, Ted Goodman, sharply criticized the decision, calling it a "travesty" and a total "miscarriage of justice." In a statement to Rolling Stone, Goodman defended Giuliani's record, stressing that he was "the most effective prosecutor in American history" and denouncing the decision as politically motivated. He also urged the legal community to speak out against what he considers an unfair move.

Ongoing legal problems

In addition to losing his license, Giuliani faces other legal challenges. A New York judge recently ordered that he pay $300,000 to a forensic accounting firm that audited his finances as part of a bankruptcy proceeding. He was also ordered to pay $148 million in damages to two election workers who claimed they both committed fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Resilience and future

Despite these setbacks, Giuliani has held his ground. At a recent Trump rally, he vowed to use his experience as a former prosecutor to pursue those he considers responsible for harming the former president. However, losing his ability to practice law poses severe challenges for his future in the legal and political arena.

Giuliani's disbarment marks a significant turn in his career as he continues to face repercussions for his actions tied to the 2020 election.