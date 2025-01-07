Rudy Giuliani held in contempt by a New York federal judge

In May 2024, Giuliani entered a plea of not guilty to all charges/ Patrick T. Fallon AFP

6 de enero, 2025

Rudy Giuliani was found in contempt by a New York court. So declared federal Judge Lewis J. Liman, after the former mayor failed to adequately respond to requests for information while turning over assets to face a defamation judgment of $148 million against him.

According to Giuliani's testimony on Monday, Jan. 6, he did not turn over everything requested because he perceived the requests as too high or even a "trap" set by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

The lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two Georgia poll workers who won a lawsuit against Giuliani, the former mayor, show a "consistent pattern of willful defiance" against the court ruling.

After Judge Liman's initial verdict against Giuliani, he ordered the Republican to turn over a long list of belongings. The list includes his Manhattan apartment, more than a dozen luxury watches, a Mercedes-Benz and cash.

If that wasn't enough, he must also cover $2 million in unpaid attorney's fees from Donald Trump's 2020 campaign.

According to Freeman and Moss' lawyers, Giuliani has already turned over his Manhattan apartment and the Mercedes-Benz, but not the documents needed to monetize the assets. Nor did he turn over the watches, sports memorabilia, the Joe DiMaggio jersey and "not a single dollar from his non-exempt cash accounts." According to Giuliani, the whereabouts of DiMaggio's jersey is currently unknown.

As for his Palm Beach home, the Republican lawyer argued that it is now his personal residence and, for that reason, should be protected from the judgment.

The verdict against Rudy Giuliani

The former New York City mayor was sentenced in December 2023 to pay $148.7 million for defamation.

During the four-day civil trial, Freeman and Moss described how their lives had taken a radical turn following Giuliani's statements, receiving violent and racist threats as a result. In effect, their legal strategy was based on how both had lost the reputation of their names and consequently had to live very discreetly.

"December 4, 2020 was the last day I was this outgoing, happy, bubbly Shaye. That was the day everything changed in my life; everything was turned upside down," Moss testified during the trial. "What is my name today, who am I today, what name am I going to use? I can't say who I am," Freeman noted.

The face of the lawsuit was for "defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages." Of the $148.7 million to be paid, $17 million will go to Moss for the defamation, plus another $20 million for emotional distress. Freeman will receive $16.2 million for defamation and $20 million for emotional distress. They also received an additional $75 million in punitive damages.