Sheinbaum responds sarcastically to Trump's proposal on the Gulf of Mexico: ‘Parts of the United States should be called Mexican America’

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reacted sarcastically to Donald Trump's proposal to rename the Gulf of Mexico "Gulf of America."

During a press conference she offered this Wednesday, Sheinbaum suggested, in an ironic tone, renaming part of the United States as "Mexican America," based on a historical document from 1814 that used this term.

In front of a 1607 world map, which depicts northern Mexico and part of the US territory as an integrated region, Sheinbaum stated: "It sounds nice, right? Since 1607, the Constitution of Apatzingán talked about Mexican America. So, let's call it that." She further stressed that the name "Gulf of Mexico" has been used and recognized internationally since that same year to refer to the ocean basin shared by the United States, Mexico and Cuba.

Trump's proposal and Republican support

Sheinbaum's statements came a day after Trump expressed his intention to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico. "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," he said at a press conference.

In support of this initiative, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will introduce a bill to make the name change official. Greene argued: "The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted," and guards the region against potential threats, the new name should recognize that role.

Bilateral challenges

Sheinbaum's response was not only a sarcastic comment, but also an indicator of the tone that could define the relationship between her administration and Trump's. Analysts believe humor can be an effective tool in certain contexts, although they warn that it will not be enough to handle critical issues with Trump.

Trade measures and immigration stance

Sheinbaum also recently reacted to Trump's proposals to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican imports, warning about the possible consequences of a trade war. "One tariff will follow another and so on, until we put our common businesses at risk," he commented.