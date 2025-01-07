Trump announces he will give the Gulf of Mexico a 'more beautiful and appropriate' name

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Congress certified the presidential election results Monday and Donald Trump took less than 24 hours to hold his first press conference. Among all the announcements and headlines he made, he clearly expressed his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico and give it a "more beautiful and appropriate" name: the "Gulf of America."

With less than 15 days to go before he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Trump held an extensive press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Wearing his trademark blue coat and white shirt, he announced that the Gulf of Mexico will receive a new name under his second term.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring. That covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate," expressed Trump from Florida, without giving many more details on the matter.

As for the Gulf of Mexico, it is a partially enclosed sea of 600,000 square miles and borders the United States, Mexico and Cuba. It also borders states such as Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The 'Gulf of America' already has its bill

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one of Trump's staunchest allies in the House of Representatives, unveiled the bill to effect the name change, which she will be introducing in the coming hours.

"It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as. As soon as President Trump made his announcement, I directed my staff to get the bill drafted," she said on her X account.

"We already have the bill written with legislative council and ready to file first thing Thursday morning. Congress has to take the Trump Agenda mandate seriously and that means acting fast to enact it," she added.