Senate Democrats try to delay Tulsi Gabbard's nomination, citing lack of documentation

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

The Senate is facing tensions over Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing as director of national intelligence. Democrats are pushing to postpone it, citing the absence of key documents in her dossier, while Republicans accuse them of resorting to political maneuvering to delay the process.

Axios reports that Mark Warner, Democratic vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, opposes holding the hearing next week. According to Warner, essential documents such as the FBI background check, ethics statement and pre-hearing questionnaire, which are due at least a week in advance, according to committee rules, are missing.

However, a source close to Gabbard says the former congresswoman completed her background check last week, submitted an initial questionnaire, and plans to submit a second version by Thursday, meeting the deadline. Another source familiar with the process noted that the delays in ethics disclosures, which have affected several nominees, are due to logistical problems and adverse weather conditions, which are expected to be resolved shortly.

The Republican position

Republicans, led by Senator Tom Cotton, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, are seeking to hold the hearing before Trump's inauguration. A spokesman for Cotton assured that the committee and the transition team are working hard to accomplish this goal. "After the terrorist attacks on New Year's Eve and New Years Day, it's sad to see Sen. Warner and Democrats playing politics with Americans' safety and our national security," said Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for the Trump transition.

Intelligence Committee rules require a hearing to be held seven days after receiving all necessary documents. If Gabbard and her staff want the hearing next week, they have only a few days to meet the deadline. While Senator Cotton could circumvent this rule with a majority on the panel, it would be unusual, as the committee has historically maintained a bipartisan approach.

Despite the tensions, Gabbard is scheduled to meet with Mark Warner, Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) and Angus King (D-Maine) this week. She has also already had the opportunity to meet with Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), another influential committee member.