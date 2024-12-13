Americans are hesitant about the choice of several of Trump's heavyweights for his team

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

Americans have doubts about the choice of several of the names chosen by Donald Trump for key positions for his new administration. Specifically, the candidacies of Robert F. Kennedy to the Department of Health and Human Services, Pete Hegseth for Defense and Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence director are not well regarded, while that of Marco Rubio as secretary of state divides voters.

The poll, conducted by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, also notes that, in the case of Gabbard and Hegsteth, most respondents felt they did not know enough about them to have an opinion about their candidacy.

Kennedy, the most rejected

Kennedy is the candidate who stirs the most opposition among respondents. The former Democrat and former independent presidential candidate is rejected to lead national health by 42% of Americans, compared to 30% who agree with his choice. 14% are indifferent, the same percentage as those who feel they do not have enough information about him.

However, the "no" to Kennedy comes because of the massive rejection he generates among his former party colleagues. His appointment is the most rejected by the Democrats, with 73% of the voters of this formation sustaining this position. Barely 8% of them support him. Interestingly, Kennedy is the candidate who most support among Republicans (61%).

Hegseth, an unknown for one out of three respondents

Nor is Hegseth particularly liked to lead the Pentagon. His dislike reaches 36% of respondents, with support from just 17%. However, in his case, the majority of participants (37%) indicate that they do not know him well enough to have an opinion on his candidacy. The remaining 11% are indifferent to his nomination.

By party, Hegseth starts with the rejection of 57% of Democratic votersand 24% of independents, while he is backed by 32% of conservatives. However, his name produces the most misgivings among GOP supporters (24%) of all the candidates.

Tulsi Gabbard, a big question mark

Tulsi Gabbard's suitability as head of National Intelligence is also a big question mark for most respondents. 37% point out that they lack information about her to have an opinion. Among those who do, 29% are opposed to her appointment, while 21% support it. Thirteen percent are neither right nor wrong.

Again, it is the Democrats who are most opposed to this appointment. The 54% of Blue Party voters reject that their former colleague is the right person for the position proposed by Trump. Among Republicans, 32% would give the green light.

Voters divided on Marco Rubio

The choice of Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State is the most divisive among voters. The number of those who support him and those who reject him is the same (31%), while 22% say they do not have enough information and 15% are indifferent.

Rubio is the candidate most liked by Democrats, according to the poll. Or rather, the one who is least disliked by Blue Party voters (52%) and gets the most support of the four (16%). Among Republicans, the senator is ideal for 56%, second only to Kennedy.