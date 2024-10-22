Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de octubre, 2024

A federal judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over a long list of properties to the two Georgia election workers who won a defamation trial in late 2023. The listing includes his Manhattan apartment, more than a dozen luxury watches, a Mercedes-Benz and cash. As if that weren't enough, he also has to pay $2 million in unpaid attorney's fees from Donald Trump's campaign in 2020.

According to Federal District Judge Lewis Liman, the former New York City mayor must make restitution to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won a lawsuit against him in December for "defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages."

The 24-page brief also ordered the former major to turn over his jersey signed by Joe DiMaggio, among other sports memorabilia. The judge has yet to decide whether or not Giuliani can keep his Palm Beach condo and four New York Yankees World Series rings, which were gifts from his father.

The ruling initially ordered Giuliani to pay $148.7 million, although he filed bankruptcy and vowed to appeal Judge Liman's decision.

The verdict against Rudy Giuliani

The former New York City mayor was sentenced in December 2023 to pay $148.7 million for defamation.

During the four-day civil trial, Freeman and Moss described how their lives had taken a radical turn following Giuliani's statements. They received violent and racist threats as a result. Their legal strategy was based on how both had lost their reputations and consequently had to live very discreetly.

"December 4, 2020 was the last day I was this outgoing, happy, bubbly Shaye. That was the day everything changed in my life; everything was turned upside down," Moss testified during the trial. "What is my name today, who am I today, what name am I going to use? I can't say who I am," Freeman said.

The lawsuit was for "defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages." Of the $148.7 million to be paid, $17 million will go to Moss for the defamation, plus another $20 million for emotional distress. Freeman will receive $16.2 million for defamation and another $20 million for emotional distress. They also received an additional $75 million in punitive damages.