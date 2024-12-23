Biden's pardons: From child murderers to drug traffickers

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

With only a few days left in the White House, Joe Biden, instead of looking out for the common good of all Americans, has decided to announce certain measures. One of the more controversial decisions includes commuting 37 prisoners sentenced to death by the federal justice system out of 40 in total.

The reasons for which these 37 criminals were sentenced to death row are diverse. The list of those pardoned, published by the White House, includes everything from child rapists to murderers.

Biden's pardons



Shannon Wayne Agofsky: convicted in 2004 of murdering a prisoner in the jail where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping and killing a banker in 1989.

convicted in 2004 of murdering a prisoner in the jail where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping and killing a banker in 1989. Billie Jerome Allen: convicted in 1998 of armed robbery, along with Norris G. Holder, a bank in which a security guard was killed.

Aquilia Marcivicci Barnette: convicted in 1998 of murdering his ex-girlfriend and a man.

Brandon Leon Basham was convicted in 2004 - along with Chadrick Evan Fulks - of kidnapping and murdering a woman after escaping from prison.

was convicted in 2004 - along with Chadrick Evan Fulks - of kidnapping and murdering a woman after escaping from prison. Anthony George Battle : convicted in 2007 of murdering an inmate.

Meier Jason Brown : convicted in 2003 of fatally stabbing a postal employee.

Carlos David Caro : convicted in 2007 of murdering a prisoner.

Wesley Paul Coonce, Jr. : convicted in 2014 - along with Charles Michael Hall - of murdering a fellow inmate in a federal prison mental health unit.

: convicted in 2014 - along with Charles Michael Hall - of murdering a fellow inmate in a federal prison mental health unit. Brandon Michael Council : convicted in 2019 of murdering two bank employees during an armed robbery.

Christopher Emory Cramer : convicted in 2018 - along with Ricky Allen Fackrell - of murdering a prisoner.

Len Davis : convicted in 2005 of ordering the murder of a witness to an internal investigation into him for police misconduct.

Joseph Ebron : convicted in 2009 of murdering a prisoner.

Ricky Allen Fackrell : convicted in 2018 - along with Christopher Emory Cramer - of murdering a prisoner.

: convicted in 2018 - along with Christopher Emory Cramer - of murdering a prisoner. Edward Leon Fields, Jr. : convicted in 2005 of murdering two people.

Chadrick Evan Fulks : convicted in 2004 - along with Brandon Leon Basham - of kidnapping and murdering a woman after escaping from prison.

Marvin Charles Gabrion, II : convicted in 2002 of murdering a woman.

Edgar Baltazar Garcia : convicted in 2010 - along with Mark Isaac Snarr - of fatally stabbing an inmate.

Thomas Morocco Hager : convicted in 2007 of murdering a man.

Charles Michael Hall : convicted in 2014-along with Wesley Paul Coonce, Jr. for murdering a fellow inmate in a federal prison mental health unit.

Norris G. Holder : convicted in 1998 of armed robbery-along with Billie Jerome Allen-of a bank in which a security guard was killed.

: convicted in 1998 of armed robbery-along with Billie Jerome Allen-of a bank in which a security guard was killed. Richard Allen Jackson : convicted in 2001 of murdering a woman.

Jurijus Kadamovas : convicted in 2007 - along with Iouri Mikhel - for his involvement in the murders and kidnappings for ransom of five immigrants from Russia and Georgia.

: convicted in 2007 - along with Iouri Mikhel - for his involvement in the murders and kidnappings for ransom of five immigrants from Russia and Georgia. Daryl Lawrence : convicted in 2006 of fatally shooting a police officer during a robbery.

Iouri Mikhel : convicted in 2007 - along with Jurijus Kadamovas - for his involvement in the murders and kidnappings for ransom of five immigrants from Russia and Georgia.

: convicted in 2007 - along with Jurijus Kadamovas - for his involvement in the murders and kidnappings for ransom of five immigrants from Russia and Georgia. Ronald Mikos : convicted in 2005 of murdering a federal jury witness in a Medicare fraud investigation.

: convicted in 2005 of murdering a federal jury witness in a Medicare fraud investigation. James H. Roane, Jr. : convicted in 1993 - along with Richard Tipton - of involvement in a series of drug-related murders.

: convicted in 1993 - along with Richard Tipton - of involvement in a series of drug-related murders. Julius Omar Robinson : convicted in 2002 of murdering two men in a drug-related case.

: convicted in 2002 of murdering two men in a drug-related case. David Anthony Runyon : convicted in 2009 of being implicated in the death of a Navy officer in a murder-for-hire scheme.

: convicted in 2009 of being implicated in the death of a Navy officer in a murder-for-hire scheme. Ricardo Sanchez, Jr. : convicted in 2009 - along with Daniel Troya - of killing a family - including two minors - in a drug trafficking-related case.

: convicted in 2009 - along with Daniel Troya - of killing a family - including two minors - in a drug trafficking-related case. Thomas Steven Sanders : convicted in 2014 of kidnapping and slitting the throat of a 12-year-old minor and murdering the mother.

Kaboni Savage : convicted in 2013 of murdering 12 people in a drug trafficking-related plot.

Mark Isaac Snarr : convicted in 2010 - along with Edgar Baltazar Garcia - of murdering an inmate.

Rejon Taylor : convicted in 2008 of carjacking, kidnapping and killing a restaurant owner.

Richard Tipton : convicted in 1993-along with James H. Roane, Jr. for being involved in a series of drug-related murders.

Jorge Avila-Torrez : convicted in 2014 of murdering a fellow Marine.

: convicted in 2014 of murdering a fellow Marine. Daniel Troya : convicted in 2009 - along with Ricardo Sanchez, Jr. for killing a family -including two minors- in a case related to drug trafficking.

: convicted in 2009 - along with Ricardo Sanchez, Jr. for killing a family -including two minors- in a case related to drug trafficking.

Alejandro Enrique Ramirez Umaña: convicted in 2010 of murdering two brothers.

Those not pardoned

Of the 40 sentenced to death by the federal justice system, only three have not been pardoned by the president. The first is Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, terrorist and co-perpetrator of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The second is Robert Bowers, who murdered 11 Jews in a synagogue in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) in 2018. The third is Dylann Roof, perpetrator of the attack at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church (Charleston, South Carolina) in 2015.