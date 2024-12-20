An eventual government shutdown could complicate Trump's transition and inauguration

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

A potential government shutdown could severely affect the transition and inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump next month.

After the most recent Republican attempt to avoid a shutdown failed, Trump's transition team has been thrown into crisis over the possibility of a complete halt to government funding and thus not be able to work with federal officials who are tasked with communicating key information to the incoming Administration.

According to a report from Politico, federal agencies this week began briefing Trump's transition "landing teams," which began operating more than a month behind their predecessors.

While the situation without a government shutdown is already complex, if Congress fails by Friday at midnight to pass a continuing resolution (CR) then everything will fall into chaos, because federal workers who are collaborating with Trump's team could be out of work overnight.

In fact, the very government offices that are transmitting information could be shut down, which would de facto prevent the Trump transition team from having access to key documents, a stumbling block that would undoubtedly slow down preparations for the inauguration and the orderly transition of power.

Ann O'Leary, who led Hillary Clinton's transition preparations in 2016, told Politico that Trump and his team are already behind schedule because they refused federal cybersecurity support and are working from Mar-a-Lago with private emails and devices.

"At a minimum, a shutdown of the government is going to certainly add to the chaos and the vulnerability to the U.S. government," O'Leary opined.

Another problem is that, should a government shutdown occur, most workers would also be unable to meet in person with Trump transition officials or communicate with them by phone or email from home.

While experts believe it is very difficult for a government shutdown to last until Jan. 20, any short delay of several days or weeks would affect the logistics for the inauguration. One of the areas of greatest concern is the security of the event, especially after President Trump suffered two attempts on his life during the election campaign.

Adrienne Elrod, head of talent and external relations for President Joe Biden's 2021 Presidential Inaugural Committee, said the government shutdown could affect nearly every facet of the event.

"Who’s going to hand out the tickets to the inauguration to congressional offices? Who in the congressional offices are going to hand out tickets to the inauguration to constituents?" asked Elrod. "Are there going to be enough Capitol Police officers there to provide the ample security that will be necessary for the swearing in? Will there be people there to work with their performers, and who’s speaking?"

For now, the Trump transition team still has a full day to plan the event with input from federal agencies as congressmen discuss options to again avoid an ever-closer government shutdown.