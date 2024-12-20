Here are the Republicans who voted against Johnson and Trump's proposal to avoid government shutdown

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

The latest proposal to avert a government shutdown failed in the House of Representatives. The legislation was backed by Mike Johnson and Donald Trump himself and garnered 174 votes in favor and 235 against. With the clock ticking, given that a bill must pass before the end of December 20 to avoid a shutdown, the Speaker of the House has already announced that he is working on a new proposal.

Following the frustration expressed by Trump, Elon Musk and some conservative representatives over Johnson's bipartisan agreement, the House speaker pushed for a "cleaner" Plan B with less government spending to fund the government through March 14.

This new version got the thumbs up from the president-elect, who expressed the following on Truth Social: "The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes."

"All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote “YES” for this Bill, TONIGHT!" he added.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the new bill, it was defeated on the House floor. Of the 235 "no" votes, 197 were Democrats and 38 were Republicans, a higher number than expected among GOP lawmakers.

"We will re-group and we will come up with another solution so stay tuned," Johnson told reporters after the vote.

All the Republicans who voted against the latest proposal to avert a government shutdown

- Aaron Bean

- Andy Biggs

- Josh Brecheen

- Tim Burchett

- Eric Burlison

- Kat Cammack

- Michael Cloud

- Andrew Clyde

- Eli Crane

- John Curtis

- Jeff Duncan

- Russ Fulcher

- Bob Good

- Paul Gosar

- Andy Harris

- Wesley Hunt

- Doug Lamborn

- Debbie Lesko

- Greg Lopez

- Morgan Luttrell

- Nancy Mace

- Thomas Massie

- Rich McCormick

- Cory Mills

- Alex Mooney

- Blake Moore

- Nathaniel Moran

- Ralph Norman

- Andy Ogles

- Scott Perry

- Bill Posey

- Matt Rosendale

- Chip Roy

- David Schweikert

- Keith Self

- Victoria Spartz

- Tom Tiffany

- Beth Van Duyne