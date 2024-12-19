With Paris Hilton's endorsement, Congress approves Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Congress has approved the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act (SICAA). The bipartisan legislation successfully passed through the Senate, the House of Representatives and is now headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who will leave office on January 20, 2025. The legislation aims to improve the juvenile justice system and make youth treatment and assistance centers more transparent.

The bill had broad bipartisan support, but perhaps the most memorable face behind the legislation was Paris Hilton. In a documentary released in 2020, the celebrity revealed that she was a victim of physical and emotional abuse at a residential treatment center for juveniles.

She claimed she was strangled, slapped, sleep deprived and even spied on while showering. Her experience motivated her to become an activist for legislation to prevent sexual and physical abuse in similar facilities.

Thus SICAA was born, a project that aims to establish minimum standards and legally define "institutional child abuse." In turn, it would facilitate federal agencies and states working together to adopt policies to reduce the use of facilities for children.

"I am so emotional right now. I have never felt prouder in my life. Just to be here today and see our bill pass in Congress has been one of the most incredible moments of my life and I just know that the teenage me would be so proud of the woman that I am today -- turning my pain into purpose and being a voice for so many people who don't have a voice," Hilton celebrated after the Congressional approval.

"If we neglect our young people, our country has no future"

The legislation enjoyed broad bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. In the House, Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Buddy Carter (R-GA) led the initiative, while Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), John Cornyn (R-TX) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) did the same in the Senate.

“I dedicated my life to mentoring young people because they are the most precious commodity that we have. If we get everything else right, but neglect our young people, our country has no future. There’s an old saying that sunlight is the best disinfectant. We need some more sunlight on these facilities so we can put a stop to the waste, and the fraud, and abuse in the system. I’m proud to support the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act and stand with our kids," Tuberville said in a statement.

"Tens of thousands of children are neglected, abused, and exploited every year by an industry that sells itself as a solution for troubling behavior while traumatizing those in its care. Thank you. Paris Hilton, for using your voice to help stop it," Khanna posted on his X account.

"Often, a child seeking help is harmed instead—this must end. This strongly bipartisan effort to bring oversight to the troubled teen industry has been years in the making, and now, our bill to shine a light on the horrifying cases at these centers is on the way to becoming law," Sen. Merkley stated.