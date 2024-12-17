Trump announces his ambassadors to Japan, Austria, Luxembourg, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump continues to complete the staff that will accompany him in his second administration, in this case, those who will represent him abroad. The president-elect announced his nominations for ambassador-at-large on Monday night in Japan, Austria, Luxembourg, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. The Senate will have to confirm all of the nominees in question.

Trump has already announced his high-profile ambassadors, including China, Israel, France, United Kingdom and Mexico. Thus, he continues to fill out his diplomatic corps ahead of his second administration.

George Edward Glass as ambassador to Japan

George Edward Glass served as ambassador to Portugal during the previous administration and will now return as ambassador to Japan. Throughout his business career, he founded Pacific Crest Securities in 1990 and served as its chairman until 2014.

"As a former President of an Investment Bank, George will bring his business acumen to the Ambassador’s position. George graduated from the University of Oregon, served as Alumni President, and on its Board of Trustees. He will always PUT AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations George!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Arthur Graham Fisher as ambassador to Austria

The president-elect also announced real estate broker Arthur Graham Fisher as ambassador to Austria.

"Art is President of Fisher Realty, a full service real estate firm founded in 1977, with three offices in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina. He has been consistently ranked as a top broker in the area, and the State of North Carolina, representing many of the most astute clients in America. Art has been a staunch supporter of America First Policies, and will make us proud in Austria!" Trump noted on social media.

Stacey Feinberg as ambassador to Luxembourg.

Stacey Feinberg, a producer of Broadway musicals and motivational speaker, was announced as a nominee for ambassador to Luxembourg, one of the countries with the highest GDP per capita in the world.

"After graduating, Stacey assisted her father at his pioneering Sports and Entertainment Law Firm. As a Producer of Broadway musicals, a motivational speaker, and a Board Member of the Women Founders Network, Stacey is committed to supporting women in launching their careers, and scaling their businesses to unprecedented success. Stacy will be GREAT, and make America proud!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Lou Rinaldi as ambassador to Uruguay

After previously naming ambassadors to Argentina, Chile and Colombia, Trump announced his friend and businessman Lou Rinaldi as ambassador to Uruguay.

"Lou is a great golfer, and will be in a Country with some terrific courses. Having grown up in Uruguay, he possesses an intimate understanding of the Country’s culture and history. His expertise and background make him exceptionally qualified to advance U.S. interests, and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uruguay. Congratulations Lou!" the president-elect wrote.

Leah Francis Campos as ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

Finally, Trump nominated Leah Francis Campos as ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Campos, sister of Rachel Campos-Duffy, Fox News co-anchor and wife of Sean Duffy, previously worked as the House Foreign Affairs Committee's senior adviser for the Western Hemisphere.

"Leah is a mother to four beautiful children, and comes from a family of Patriots. Her sister, the outstanding Rachel Campos-Duffy, of FoxNews, and brother-in-law Sean Duffy, who will be Secretary of Transportation, are also wonderful Patriots. Leah will take her love of Country, and commitment to our National Security and Prosperity, to her post as U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. Congratulations Leah!" Trump said.